Justice Department report finds failures in the response to the Uvalde attack

By Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
Published January 19, 2024 at 4:13 AM CST

A new Justice Department report details the failures of police who responded to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, in 2022.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Sergio Martínez-Beltrán
