Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Home communities mourn three U.S. soldiers, all from Georgia, killed in drone attack

By Grant Blankenship
Published January 30, 2024 at 3:31 PM CST

The three soldiers killed in the drone strike in Jordan were all from Georgia. Communities there are mourning their deaths.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National NewsNPR World News
Grant Blankenship
Grant came to public media after a career spent in newspaper photojournalism. As an all platform journalist he seeks to wed the values of public radio storytelling and the best of photojournalism online.
See stories by Grant Blankenship
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate