Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Major League Baseball players have been thrown a curveball

Published February 23, 2024 at 5:17 AM CST

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Major League Baseball players have been thrown a curveball. The league's new Nike-designed, Fanatics-produced uniforms are supposed to be lighter and stretchier. Instead, the new threads have faced a laundry list of complaints, now including see-through pants. Several player portraits show uniform shirttails right through the front of their pants. Nike says they are working to address the issue, but, hey, as a journalist, I completely understand the need for transparency. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate