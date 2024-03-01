Digital Media Center
Here are Idaho's 2024 Republican caucus results

By Washington desk
Published March 1, 2024 at 11:01 PM CST
NPR

Idaho holds its Republican presidential caucus days before the March 5 Super Tuesday primaries. Former President Donald Trump and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley are on the ballot. Also on the ballot — despite having dropped out of the race — are Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Democrats hold their caucus on May 23.

The caucus will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Follow the live results.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

