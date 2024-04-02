Digital Media Center
Florida Supreme Court orders state's 6-week abortion ban to go into effect May 1

By Greg Allen
Published April 2, 2024 at 6:12 AM CDT

In a separate decision, the court said voters will decide whether to expand abortion rights during a referendum this November.

