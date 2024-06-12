Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Zelda Tickets Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Morning news brief

By Rob Schmitz,
Steve Inskeep
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:08 AM CDT

Hunter Biden is found guilty on all counts in gun case. House to vote on a resolution to hold Attorney General Garland in contempt of Congress. A check on the Fed’s campaign to curb inflation.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR World NewsNPR News
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate