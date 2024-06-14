Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL will be down at times between 9am and 3 pm today for maintenance. Tune in on Classical Music Stream
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Pope Francis is expected to give a speech on artificial intelligence at the G7 summit

By Rob Schmitz
Published June 14, 2024 at 3:17 AM CDT

NPR's Rob Schmitz talks to Christopher White of the National Catholic Reporter about why the pope is interested in AI.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Rob Schmitz
Rob Schmitz is NPR's international correspondent based in Berlin, where he covers the human stories of a vast region reckoning with its past while it tries to guide the world toward a brighter future. From his base in the heart of Europe, Schmitz has covered Germany's levelheaded management of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rise of right-wing nationalist politics in Poland and creeping Chinese government influence inside the Czech Republic.
See stories by Rob Schmitz
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate