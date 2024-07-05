Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WHIL is off the air and WUAL is broadcasting on limited power. Engineers are aware and working on a solution.
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

She ate HOW many hot dogs? He wore WHAT on his head? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published July 5, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Count Binface, Miki Sudo, Post Malone
Leon Neal/Getty Images; Leonardo Munoz/AFP via Getty Images; Noam Galai/Getty Images
Count Binface, Miki Sudo, Post Malone

Hey America, sorry we missed your birthday. In the absence of any gift ideas from you — why can you never decide what you want? — we tried to get you a calm presidential election and peaceful transfer of power.

When those didn't qualify for Prime shipping, we chose this Wi-Fi picture frame, pre-loaded with all your favorite memories! It sure was funny when Martha Washington chugged that whole tankard of Cherry Bounce!

Anyway, maybe America can get an 11 out of 11 this week.

Copyright 2024 NPR

Loading...

Tags
NPR News
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate