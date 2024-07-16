Digital Media Center
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Remembering prolific actress Shannen Doherty, dead at age 53

By Linda Holmes
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:03 PM CDT

Actress Shannen Doherty, star of Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed, died over the weekend. She was 53 and was battling cancer.

Copyright 2024 NPR
