This week's new albums, including the 'Twisters' soundtrack

By Daoud Tyler-Ameen,
Stephen Thompson
Published July 19, 2024 at 4:19 PM CDT

NPR's Music team breaks down this week's new music, plus how the impact of movie soundtracks has changed.

Daoud Tyler-Ameen
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson
See stories by Stephen Thompson
