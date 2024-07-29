Digital Media Center
Alabama Shakespeare Festival Enter for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Paris Olympics: Brittney Griner is back

By Juana Summers
Published July 29, 2024 at 4:49 PM CDT

The U.S. women's basketball team begins its quest for an unprecedented eighth straight Olympic gold medal. The squad opens at the Paris Olympics with a game against Japan.

Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
