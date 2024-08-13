Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WUAL is broadcasting on limited power. Engineers are aware and working on a solution.

A history of Hezbollah

By Rund Abdelfatah
Published August 13, 2024 at 5:07 PM CDT

Hezbollah has been exchanging missile fire with Israel. Here's how the most powerful military and political force in Lebanon came to be.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR World NewsNPR News
Rund Abdelfatah
Rund Abdelfatah is the co-host and producer of Throughline, a podcast that explores the history of current events. In that role, she's responsible for all aspects of the podcast's production, including development of episode concepts, interviewing guests, and sound design.
See stories by Rund Abdelfatah
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate