Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2024 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Richard Powers' new book is filled with awe

By Elena Burnett,
Ari ShapiroJeanette Woods
Published September 24, 2024 at 4:44 PM CDT

The power and importance of play is one of the ideas explored in Pulitzer Prize–winning author Richard Powers' new novel, Playground.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Elena Burnett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Elena Burnett
Ari Shapiro
Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
See stories by Ari Shapiro
Jeanette Woods
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate