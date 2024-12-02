Digital Media Center
Syria's president vows to crush rebels who have seized much of Aleppo

By Ruth Sherlock,
A Martínez
Published December 2, 2024 at 3:46 AM CST

Syrian government and Russian planes intensify airstrikes on rebel group who have taken over Syria's second city Aleppo in a lightning assault.

Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
