Photos: Bourbon Street reopens in New Orleans after truck attack

Bourbon Street re-opened in New Orleans Thursday afternoon, more than 24 hours after Wednesday morning's attack by a Texas man driving a Ford pickup truck plowed into a crowd of New Year's revelers.

The FBI cleared the scene Thursday, just in time for kickoff of the Sugar Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Residents and tourists soon flocked back to the historic street in the heart of the city's French Quarter.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Halle Parker / WWNO / WWNO A brass band plays on the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets to a large crowd.

Halle Parker / WWNO / WWNO A member of the band said they were there to spread joy and entertain after the tragedy.⁠

Halle Parker / WWNO / WWNO People walk down the re-opened Bourbon Street after New Orleans Police barricades are moved out of the way.⁠

Halle Parker / WWNO / WWNO Law enforcement officers watch as barricades are collected with a forklift from Bourbon Street after its reopening.

Halle Parker / WWNO / WWNO Two people walk by a New Orleans Police barricade still in place on Bourbon Street. The street is currently open only to foot traffic. ⁠