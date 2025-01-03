Digital Media Center
Police in South Korea tried but failed to arrest the impeached president

By Anthony Kuhn
Published January 3, 2025 at 6:24 AM CST

It's a new setback in the country's political crisis, which began one month ago, when Yoon Suk Yeol briefly put the country under martial law.

Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
