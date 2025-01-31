Digital Media Center
What is RFK Jr.'s favorite bird? Why is this woman smiling? Find out in the quiz!

By Holly J. Morris
Published January 31, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
From left: Travis Kelce, football person; Mona Lisa, smirker; RFK Jr., falconer.
Jamie Squire/Getty Images; Bertrand Guay/AFP via Getty Images; Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
From left: Travis Kelce, football person; Mona Lisa, smirker; RFK Jr., falconer.

This week was hard on the conflict-averse. To those profoundly uncomfortable with confrontation, confirmation hearings hit like watching a couple have a relationship meltdown at Target. Even memos from the same office were at odds!

In the quiz, however, you confront no one but yourself. If you're up on nursery rhymes, prehistoric bodily fluids and Renaissance art, you'll get at least three right this week.

Loading...

Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.
