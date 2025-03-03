Pope Francis has acute respiratory crises, the Vatican says

ROME — Pope Francis experienced further respiratory trouble and went on noninvasive ventilation on Monday, the Vatican said, as the head of the Roman Catholic Church battles double pneumonia in the hospital.

The pope suffered two episodes of acute respiratory crisis, with a "significant accumulation" of mucus in his lungs and bronchial spasms, the Vatican said in a statement.

It said Francis then underwent two bronchoscopies to try to remove the large mucus secretions. He then received noninvasive mechanical ventilation.

The developments come as the 88-year-old pontiff entered a third week in Rome's Gemelli hospital. He was hospitalized on Feb. 14 following a bout of bronchitis.

"The Holy Father remained alert, oriented and cooperative at all times," the statement said Monday. "The prognosis remains guarded."

