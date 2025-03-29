Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR listeners have the opportunity to attend live musical performances across Alabama for free! Check out our ticket giveaways here.

Florida's Haitian population reckons with losing temporary legal status

By Wilkine Brutus
Published March 29, 2025 at 8:16 AM CDT

Miami's Haitian community is hoping a lawsuit can postpone the return of many in the community to a country still roiling from violence.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Wilkine Brutus
Wilkine Brutus is a multimedia journalist for WLRN, South Florida's NPR, and a member of Washington Post/Poynter Institute’s 2019 Leadership Academy. A former Digital Reporter for The Palm Beach Post, Brutus produces enterprise stories on topics surrounding people, community innovation, entrepreneurship, art, culture, and current affairs.
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate