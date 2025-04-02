Digital Media Center
DOJ to seek death penalty for Luigi Mangione

By Samantha Max
Published April 2, 2025 at 3:23 AM CDT

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione < >, who is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Samantha Max
