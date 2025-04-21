Digital Media Center
A look at the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who has died at age 88

By Jason DeRose,
A Martínez
Published April 21, 2025 at 5:12 AM CDT

Pope Francis, who has died at age 88, cast an image of humility during years of strain and change, within his church, and around the world.

Jason DeRose
A Martínez
