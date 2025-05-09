Digital Media Center
Thanks to generous corporate supporters, APR is able to provide the opportunity for listeners to attend performances. Ticket giveaway entries and details can be found here.

Where does the new pope stand on the big issues facing the Catholic Church?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 9, 2025 at 11:05 AM CDT
Newly elected Pope Leo XIV appears at the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Andrew Medichini/AP)
/
Pope Leo XIV is the first North American pontiff appointed to lead the Catholic Church. As a native Chicagoan, he’s been confirmed a White Sox fan by his brother in interviews after he was elected Pope. But where does Pope Leo XIV stand on the major issues, like homosexuality and women’s role in the Church?

We speak with David Gibson, Catholic historian, author and director of Fordham University’s Center on Religion and Culture.

Editor’s note: This page has been edited to reflect a change in guest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

