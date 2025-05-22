Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
(800) 654-4262

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Alabama Public Radio on June 23 for Community Night. The festivities will take place from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hotel Indigo in Tuscaloosa.

Air traffic control problems at Newark Airport

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 22, 2025 at 10:40 AM CDT

The Federal Aviation Administration has limited the number of flights in and out of Newark Liberty International Airport for the rest of the year so officials can hire more air traffic controllers and make equipment repairs and updates.

In recent weeks, the radar and communications systems for Newark’s airspace failed on multiple occasions, further stressing air traffic controllers and raising alarms about safety.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with NPR national correspondent Joel Rose.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate