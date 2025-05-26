Digital Media Center
DOJ investigates proposed Muslim development in Texas

WBUR
Published May 26, 2025 at 11:10 AM CDT

The proposed development of a Texas mosque has been the focus of criticism from almost every high-profile Republican in the state, including Attorney General Ken Paxton and Gov. Greg Abbot.

The U.S. Department of Justice is opening an investigation into the proposed housing development, known as EPIC — East Plano Islamic Center — that would be located in unincorporated Collin and Hunt counties.

Last week, Sen. John Cornyn asked the DOJ to investigate potential “religious discrimination.” Nothing about the development has been approved – it’s all been proposed so far and it is already drawing so much controversy.

KERA’s Caroline Love reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

