South Korean opposition party candidate Lee Jae-myung wins presidential election

By Anthony Kuhn
Published June 3, 2025 at 5:20 PM CDT

After months of political turmoil, South Korea has elected Lee Jae-myung, of the main liberal party, as the new president.

Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
