Views of Home: Painted by local artist Abi Brewer

Alabama Public Radio is proud to share the work of local artist Abi Brewer, who created an original painting exclusively for the station. Views of Home is done in collaboration for APR's 2025 Fall Pledge Drive, happening from September 10 - 19.

The art is what Abi calls "a love letter to Alabama." The painting celebrates the different flora, fauna and landscapes of the State. Views of Home shows a Yellowhammer, the state bird of Alabama, as well as the state flower, the camellia. Cahaba lilies along the Cahaba River are also painted on the canvas.

Abi says the artwork is also an homage to North Alabama's mountains, which are featured in the foreground in the painting. The bay and coastline in South Alabama are also depicted in the exclusive artwork.

Views from Home Coffee Mug:

Alabama Public Radio offers a coffee mug as a thank you gift option for donations made during pledge drives. For Fall 2025, the Views of Home is featured as the latest artwork. Add the 11 ounce mug to your APR mug collection!

It can be yours for a contribution of $15 per month or a one-time contribution of $180. This link will show you how to make a donation to support YOUR local station.

The monetary gifts given during the pledge drive helps to keep the news, reporting and classical music that you have come to expect and rely on at Alabama Public Radio. The recent end to federal funding in public media affects this station-- right now and in the long run.

Help us bridge the gap in support by making a donation. No amount is too small-- and your contribution will help keep journalism thriving in Alabama! We appreciate your support, and we need it now more than ever.

If you would like to stay up to date with information regarding public media funding, click here for updates.

About the Artist:

Abi Brewer is a mixed media painter based in Tuscaloosa. Although she didn’t focus on visual arts in her early years, Abi was deeply immersed in the arts, training as a classical ballet dancer from the age of 10 and later dancing professionally with the Alabama Ballet.

After retiring from ballet and enrolling at the University of Alabama, Abi began painting as a creative outlet. She later added Studio Art to her studies, alongside International Studies and Chinese, finding that her diverse interests enriched her work. This multidisciplinary approach remains central to her creative process.

Abi Brewer Fine Art was established in 2022, starting with local sales and market appearances. Today, she is a studio artist at the Kentuck Art Center, participates in solo and group exhibitions, and hosts watercolor workshops in Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

In 2024, she led a grant-supported project from the Tuscaloosa Arts Council, offering free workshops to underserved communities, and established a partnership with Capstone Village Retirement Living.

Abi is also pursuing a Masters in Business at The University of Alabama to better understand how artists can sustain themselves while staying true to their vision. She aims to continue creating for her collectors and expanding access to the arts in West Alabama and beyond.