Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is giving away 10 pairs of tickets to ShoalsFest, happening October 11 & 12. Click here to enter for a chance to win!

A new study raises concerns about whether doctors become too reliant on AI

By Geoff Brumfiel
Published August 18, 2025 at 3:10 PM CDT

A new study finds that AI may be causing some doctors to become less adept at screening for unusual lesions in the colon.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate