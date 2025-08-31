Digital Media Center
Israeli takeover of Gaza City is under way

By Aya Batrawy,
Henry LarsonAnas Baba
Published August 31, 2025 at 4:11 PM CDT

The Israeli military says an order for nearly a million people to march south is "inevitable" -- and the assault has already begun.

