Remote area east of Kabul struck by earthquake

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published September 1, 2025 at 10:48 AM CDT

The Kunar Province, a mountainous region of Afghanistan to the east of the capital Kabul, was struck by a 6.0 magnitude earthquake late Sunday night. So far, the Taliban-run government says more than 800 people have died and thousands more are injured.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from Kabul with Dr. Mushtaq Khan, the International Rescue Committee’s head of nutrition in the country.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
