Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to show your support for APR? Become a monthly contributing member! Check out the details by clicking here.

Greetings from Guatemala, where one person's trash becomes another's colorful art

By Greg Dixon
Published September 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Greg Dixon

Far-Flung Postcards is a weekly series in which NPR's international team shares moments from their lives and work around the world.

I was taking my 12-year-old daughter on her first-ever trip overseas, to Antigua, Guatemala. International travel always brings a new perspective, and that was especially true as I was seeing a different country through her wide, awe-filled eyes.

While visiting a museum of Indigenous textiles in a town a few miles outside the city, I spotted this lovely hanging planter in the shape of a bird. As I got closer, I realized it was made entirely out of an old tire. It's an ingenious example of reusing trash to make something beautiful. And it's a reminder that culture is everywhere if you let your eye linger.

See more photos from around the world:

All the Far-Flung Postcards can be found here.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR World NewsNPR News
Greg Dixon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Greg Dixon
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate