At the UN, Prime Minister Netanyahu is defiant as Israel's isolation grows

By Jackie Northam
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:48 PM CDT

Outcry over the war in Gaza leaves Israel diplomatically isolated as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the U.N.

