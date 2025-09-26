Digital Media Center
What upheaval at DOJ may mean for rule of law in America

By Carrie Johnson,
Mara Liasson
Published September 26, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT

The indictment of former FBI director James Comey is one part of a dramatic escalation in President Trump's effort to remake the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
Mara Liasson
Mara Liasson is a national political correspondent for NPR. Her reports can be heard regularly on NPR's award-winning newsmagazine programs Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Liasson provides extensive coverage of politics and policy from Washington, DC — focusing on the White House and Congress — and also reports on political trends beyond the Beltway.
