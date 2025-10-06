Digital Media Center
Questions grow about U.S. strategy to Venezuela, after at least 4 'drug boat' strikes

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 6, 2025 at 11:08 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Rob Schmitz speaks with former ambassador to Venezuela Patrick Duddy about the U.S. strategy to Venezuela.

U.S. forces sank another boat last week off the coast of Venezuela that officials, without evidence, say was transporting drugs. Trump administration officials last week notified Congress that the U.S. is in “non-international armed conflict” with Venezuelan drug cartels.

