Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

María Corina Machado of Venezuela awarded Nobel Peace Prize

By Eleanor Beardsley,
Leila Fadel
Published October 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT

Venezuela's opposition leader María Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize Friday for her work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR World NewsNPR News
Eleanor Beardsley
Eleanor Beardsley began reporting from France for NPR in 2004 as a freelance journalist, following all aspects of French society, politics, economics, culture and gastronomy. Since then, she has steadily worked her way to becoming an integral part of the NPR Europe reporting team.
See stories by Eleanor Beardsley
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate