Japan's parliament elects first female prime minister

By Anthony Kuhn,
Leila Fadel
Published October 21, 2025 at 3:52 AM CDT

Sanae Takaichi became Japan's first female prime minister Tuesday. Her election comes at a time of upheaval in Japanese politics.

Anthony Kuhn
Anthony Kuhn is NPR's correspondent based in Seoul, South Korea, reporting on the Korean Peninsula, Japan, and the great diversity of Asia's countries and cultures. Before moving to Seoul in 2018, he traveled to the region to cover major stories including the North Korean nuclear crisis and the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
