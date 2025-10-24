Digital Media Center
New Music Friday: Miguel returns with 'CAOS'

By Kira Wakeam,
Sarah HandelAilsa Chang
Published October 24, 2025 at 3:07 PM CDT

On his first album in nearly a decade, global superstar Miguel pulls inspiration from his personal life and Mexican heritage.

