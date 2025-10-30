Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
APR is made possible by listener support. Want to make donation? Click here!

Millions of mothers and children could lose nutritional assistance as soon as Nov. 1

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 30, 2025 at 10:42 AM CDT

As the government shutdown grinds on, funds are running out for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, better known as WIC, a federal program that provides millions of vulnerable mothers and their children with key nutritional assistance.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Omaha Nation WIC director Jessika Free-Bass.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate