Breaking Rust is a hot new country act on the Billboard charts. It's powered by AI

By Henry Larson,
Ailsa ChangJeanette Woods
Published November 10, 2025 at 4:01 PM CST

The AI-driven country music act Breaking Rust is climbing the charts. But will hardcore fans accept AI?

