Kansas county pays out $3 million for newspaper raid

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 12, 2025 at 10:58 AM CST

Marion County — the rural county involved in a raid on its local newspaper in 2023 — has agreed to pay a cumulative $3 million to those caught up in the raid. Other court cases are ongoing.

Eric Meyer, editor and publisher of the Marion County Record, had his home raided in the search. The newspaper offices and the home of a local council member were also raided.

Meyer joins host Scott Tong to share the latest developments.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
