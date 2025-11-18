Digital Media Center
A Swiss gruyere with savory butterscotch notes is crowned the world's best cheese

By Henry Larson,
Christopher Intagliata
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:27 PM CST

The World Cheese Awards were held in Switzerland last week. More than 5,000 cheeses from dozens of countries fought for the top spot.

Henry Larson
Christopher Intagliata
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
