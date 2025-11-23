Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us replace the WQPR transmitter for a more reliable APR signal. Click here to make a donation!

Are we entering a new nuclear arms race?

By Daniel Ofman,
Ahmad DamenSacha Pfeiffer
Published November 23, 2025 at 4:00 PM CST

Yaroslav Trofimov of The Wall Street Journal explains why he thinks that the U.S., Russia, and China have entered a new nuclear race.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR World News
Daniel Ofman
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.
Sacha Pfeiffer
Sacha Pfeiffer is a correspondent for NPR's Investigations team and an occasional guest host for some of NPR's national shows.
See stories by Sacha Pfeiffer
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate