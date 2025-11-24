More than 100 homes damaged by tornado near Houston

HOUSTON — More than 100 homes have been damaged after a tornado touched down in a residential area outside Houston, authorities in Texas said Monday.

No injuries were reported.

Photos and drone video posted on Facebook by the Harris County Precinct 3 constable showed roofs with shingles ripped off. Some debris blocked roads.

The damage affected the Memorial Northwest neighborhood, according to the office of Mark Herman, the constable.

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle / AP / AP Quinn Ocker (left) and Aidan Bartlow work on installing a tarp over a blown out window in Ocker's bedroom after severe weather hit in the Memorial Northwest subdivision, in Spring, Texas, on Monday.

The Houston Fire Department dispatched five members of its saw team to cut up and remove toppled trees, spokesperson Rustin Rawlings said.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for southeastern Texas, including Houston, until 1 a.m. Tuesday. It also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of southeastern Texas.

