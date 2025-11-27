Digital Media Center
Trump calls for more guardsmen, pauses Afghan immigration, after D.C. shootings

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 27, 2025 at 10:41 AM CST

New information is emerging as federal agencies lead a sprawling investigation into the shootings of two West Virginia National Guard members on patrol in Washington, D.C.

The Trump administration has identified the suspect as an Afghan national and former worker with the CIA in Afghanistan who was granted asylum in the United States. The two guardsmen remain in critical condition.

NPR’s Brian Mann talks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

