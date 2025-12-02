Digital Media Center
What song hit you hard in 2025?

By Robin Hilton
Published December 2, 2025 at 2:20 PM CST
Miya Folick
Catherine LoMedico
Miya Folick

Record a voice memo on your phone telling us about a song released in 2025 that hit you particularly hard. Maybe it's one you listened to on repeat, made you cry, or just spoke to you and connected with you unlike any other song this year.

Email the audio file to us at allsongs@npr.org and we may use it on an upcoming episode of All Songs Considered.

Be sure to include:

  • Your first name
  • Where you're located (city name)
  • The name of the song and artist
  • Why or how it hit you so hard this year

If you prefer, you can also tell us about it in an email (send to allsongs@npr.org) or by filling out the form below.

