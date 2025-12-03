Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us replace the WQPR transmitter for a more reliable APR signal. Click here to make a donation!

Trump calls Somali migrants 'garbage' as administration reportedly plans ICE operation in Minnesota

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 3, 2025 at 11:01 AM CST

President Trump made inflammatory comments about Somali immigrants living in the U.S on Tuesday. His comments come amid reports that the administration is planning to launch an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation in Minnesota to target Somali Americans without legal status.

The Minnesota Reformer’s Madison McVan joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate