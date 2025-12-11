Digital Media Center
President Trump says he's going to play a role in the sale of CNN's parent company

By David Folkenflik
Published December 11, 2025 at 5:50 AM CST

President Trump is lashing out at CNN and pledging to be involved in the looming fight over the cable network's parent company.

David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
