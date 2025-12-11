Digital Media Center
Severe storm drenches families without shelter in Gaza

By Aya Batrawy,
Anas Baba
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:05 PM CST

A severe winter storm makes landfall in Gaza, drenching families and makeshift tents as aid groups say Israel's impeding shelter supplies.

Anas Baba
