Books We Love: NPR staff's top non-fiction picks of the year

By Melissa Gray,
Diaa HadidTinbete ErmyasChloe Veltman
Published December 14, 2025 at 7:01 AM CST

NPR staff share recommendations for non-fiction reading from our Books We Love list: "The War of Art," "Shattered Lands," "Toni at Random" and "Patchwork."

Melissa Gray
Melissa Gray is a senior producer for All Things Considered.
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
Tinbete Ermyas
Chloe Veltman
Chloe Veltman is a correspondent on NPR's Culture Desk.
