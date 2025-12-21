Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2025 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Love APR? Donate today and support the station you rely on! Click here to make a donation.

In 'The Beast in Me', a new neighbor becomes the wrong kind of muse

By Miles Parks,
Sarah HandelJeffrey Pierre
Published December 21, 2025 at 4:24 PM CST

Claire Danes talks about her new role stepping into the mind of a writer tempted by a dangerous mystery.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks
Sarah Handel
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Jeffrey Pierre
Jeffrey Pierre is an editor and producer on the Education Desk, where helps the team manage workflows, coordinate member station coverage, social media and the NPR Ed newsletter. Before the Education Desk, he was a producer and director on Morning Edition and the Up First podcast.
See stories by Jeffrey Pierre
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate