Zelenskyy says he's open to pull back troops if Russia does too

By Joanna Kakissis
Published December 24, 2025 at 4:27 PM CST

Ukraine's president says he open to pulling troops back from parts of the east if Russia also pulls back its forces.

Joanna Kakissis
Joanna Kakissis is a foreign correspondent based in Kyiv, Ukraine, where she reports poignant stories of a conflict that has upended millions of lives, affected global energy and food supplies and pitted NATO against Russia.
